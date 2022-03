President Joe Biden

The President is visiting Texas today, but he’s staying far away from the border with Mexico. That’s disappointing to groups like The Texas Border Coalition, who feel like their pleas for help are ignored. The group’s Monica Weisberg-Stewart says both customs and the border patrol are overwhelmed. The President, today, will visit Fort Worth to talk about veterans’ issues. That includes health care for vets exposed to burn pits during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.