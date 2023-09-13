ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Prosecution Rests In AG Impeachment Trial

 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The prosecution has  rested at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial. Meanwhile, a woman who was expected to testify about an extramarital affair with Paxton made a sudden appearance Wednesday at his impeachment trial. Laura Olson was called to take the stand but her testimony was delayed for hours before Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting as the trial’s judge, said toward the end of the day that Olson would not testify after all. He provided no further explanation but said both sides had agreed to it.

