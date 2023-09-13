Veterans Legal Services Clinic

A free legal clinic for Veterans, surviving spouses and dependants will be hosted by Lone Star Legal Aid in collaboration with American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and Veterans of Foreign Wars on Thursday, September 14TH from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Paris Junior College Franck Grimes Center. Interested participants should call the Paris Branch Office before September 14 to make an application. Eligible applicants will receive an appointment time. Walk-in availability will be limited. Call (903) 785-8711 or go to www.LoneStarLegal.org/Offices.