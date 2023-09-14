Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (83-64) 6 – Athletics (46-100) 2

Mariners (81-65) 3 – Angels (68-79) 2

Rangers (81-64) 10 – Blue Jays (80-66) 0

Thursday

Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays at 6:07 pm

Astros and Mariners are idle

Robbie Grossman added a two-run homer as the Rangers (81-64) won their fifth straight. It’s the fourth time this season that Texas has won at least five in a row, matching Baltimore and Boston for most in the AL. Also, the 10-0 victory over the Blue Jays moves the Rangers 1-1/2 games ahead of the slumping Toronto team. Ace Max Scherzer will miss the remainder of the regular season and is “unlikely” to pitch in the postseason after straining a muscle in his upper arm.

The Braves clinched their sixth straight NL East title, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Wednesday night.

NFL

Thursday

Vikings (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) Prime Video at 7:15 pm

NBA

Oklahoma City has finalized plans to build a new downtown arena for the Thunder. The Thunder have committed to play in the new stadium for at least 25 years. The project is conditional on the passage of a temporary one-cent sales tax by Oklahoma City voters on Dec. 12.

HIGH SCHOOL

According to Mt Pleasant Head Softball Coach Jeremy Tarrant, they canceled the Junior High Softball games on Saturday, September 16, because of a scheduling conflict. They will play the remaining schedule as planned, with games beginning on September 30.

Thursday

Conroy Motor Sports Game of the Week

Jefferson at Hughes Springs on KSCN at 7:00 pm

Alba-Golden at Big Sandy at 7:00 pm

Harleton at Maud at 7:00 pm

Prairiland JV at Detroit at 7:00 pm

District State standings for Week 3

5A DII D8

6 – Texas High

21 – Whitehouse

29 – Marshall

39 – Nacogdoches

50 – Pine Tree

43 – Hallsville

49 – Mt Pleasant

4A DI D8

2 – Anna

23 – Paris

30 – Sulphur Springs

53 – Kaufman

68 – Community

72 – Mabank

4A DII D7

5 – Pleasant Grove

12 – Gilmer

45 – Liberty-Eylau

53 – Pittsburg

57 – North Lamar

73 – Spring Hill

3A DI D5

10 – Winnsboro

23 – Pottsboro

25 – Mt Vernon

51 – Mineola

55 – Commerce

92 – Bonham

95 – Rains

3A DII D 11

7 – Daingerfield

18 – Harmony

35 – Waskom

68 – New Diana

74 – Queen City

82 – Elysian Fields

83 – Hughes Springs

3A DII D10

9 – Hooks

14 – New Boston

16 – DeKalb

44 – Redwater

57 – Paul Pewitt

64 – Chisum

85 – Prairiland

2A DI D9

8 – Honey Grove

10 – Cooper

43 – Wolfe City

48 – Alba-Golden

58 – Rivercrest

85 – Quinlan Boles

89 – Como-Pickton