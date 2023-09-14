Thursday’s Sports

MLB
Wednesday
Astros (83-64) 6 – Athletics (46-100) 2
Mariners (81-65) 3 – Angels (68-79) 2
Rangers (81-64) 10 – Blue Jays (80-66) 0
Thursday
Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays at 6:07 pm
Astros and Mariners are idle
Robbie Grossman added a two-run homer as the Rangers (81-64) won their fifth straight. It’s the fourth time this season that Texas has won at least five in a row, matching Baltimore and Boston for most in the AL. Also, the 10-0 victory over the Blue Jays moves the Rangers 1-1/2 games ahead of the slumping Toronto team. Ace Max Scherzer will miss the remainder of the regular season and is “unlikely” to pitch in the postseason after straining a muscle in his upper arm.
The Braves clinched their sixth straight NL East title, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Wednesday night.
NFL
Thursday
Vikings (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) Prime Video at 7:15 pm
NBA
Oklahoma City has finalized plans to build a new downtown arena for the Thunder. The Thunder have committed to play in the new stadium for at least 25 years. The project is conditional on the passage of a temporary one-cent sales tax by Oklahoma City voters on Dec. 12.
HIGH SCHOOL
According to Mt Pleasant Head Softball Coach Jeremy Tarrant, they canceled the Junior High Softball games on Saturday, September 16, because of a scheduling conflict. They will play the remaining schedule as planned, with games beginning on September 30.
Thursday
Conroy Motor Sports Game of the Week
Jefferson at Hughes Springs on KSCN at 7:00 pm
Alba-Golden at Big Sandy at 7:00 pm
Harleton at Maud at 7:00 pm
Prairiland JV at Detroit at 7:00 pm
District State standings for Week 3
5A DII D8
6 – Texas High
21 – Whitehouse
29 – Marshall
39 – Nacogdoches
50 – Pine Tree
43 – Hallsville
49 – Mt Pleasant
4A DI D8
2 – Anna
23 – Paris
30 – Sulphur Springs
53 – Kaufman
68 – Community
72 – Mabank
4A DII D7
5 – Pleasant Grove
12 – Gilmer
45 – Liberty-Eylau
53 – Pittsburg
57 – North Lamar
73 – Spring Hill
3A DI D5
10 – Winnsboro
23 – Pottsboro
25 – Mt Vernon
51 – Mineola
55 – Commerce
92 – Bonham
95 – Rains
3A DII D 11
7 – Daingerfield
18 – Harmony
35 – Waskom
68 – New Diana
74 – Queen City
82 – Elysian Fields
83 – Hughes Springs
3A DII D10
9 – Hooks
14 – New Boston
16 – DeKalb
44 – Redwater
57 – Paul Pewitt
64 – Chisum
85 – Prairiland
2A DI D9
8 – Honey Grove
10 – Cooper
43 – Wolfe City
48 – Alba-Golden
58 – Rivercrest
85 – Quinlan Boles
89 – Como-Pickton