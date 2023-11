After twenty years of serving Paris Junior College as President, Dr. Pam Anglin has positively affected the lives of thousands of students and brought great benefit to the local region and its economy. As she leaves at year end to begin a new chapter in her life, the community is invited to a reception in her honor to be held next Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Love Civic Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.