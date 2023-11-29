Paris Police Report For Wednesday, November 29

Robert Allen Berry

Officers worked a disturbance Tuesday evening at 7:20 in the 2800 block of Bonham. Officers found Robert Allen Berry in a state of intoxication. Berry was making derisive comments and either could not or would not answer direct questions. They placed Berry under arrest due to being a danger to himself for Public Intoxication.

Destiny Smith

At 7:02 Tuesday evening, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of W. Austin about a disturbance and assault. They met with the victim, a witness, and the suspect, Destiny Smith. They determined that Smith had assaulted the victim by striking them with her fist and then attempting to hit them with a brick. The incident also damaged a vehicle. Smith continued to cause a disturbance, and police arrested her for Aggravated Assault on a family member.

Tuesday night at 12:10, the owner of a utility trailer reported it stolen from the 2600 block of N. Main. The suspects used a forklift on the property to damage a gate and then entered the property with a pickup truck and stole the trailer. They listed the trailer in the nationwide database as stolen and notified the Auto Theft Task Force.

Officers made eight traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 70 calls for service on Tuesday, November 28.