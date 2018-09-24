Reminder: Reward Increased for Most Wanted Fugitive from Madison County

AUSTIN – The reward for Jared Luke Langley, 36, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $12,500 for information leading to his capture if the tip is received in the month of September. Langley has ties to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang, and he is wanted for parole violation, burglary, theft, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/manufacture. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Langley has ties to Montgomery and Madison counties, including the city of Midway – his last known address. In June 2016, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for Langley’s arrest for parole violation. In July 2016, Langley eluded capture from law enforcement authorities after he fled on foot. For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

Langley is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, both arms and both legs, as well as scars on his abdomen, head and left wrist. He may be known by the nicknames “Twisted” or “Twist.”

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. So far this year, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $31,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the four following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous