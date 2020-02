Reno’s 2020 Calendar

Here’s a list of 2020 event dates for Reno

March 2, 2020, Texas Independence Day Celebration 10:00 am at Reno City Hall.

April 18, 2020, Trail opening Day-Pirate Scavenger Hunt on Reno Rail Trail

April 25, 2020, Reno’s Magical Forest at Reno Kiwanis Park 10:00 am until 12:00 pm

June 27, 2020, Reno’s Summer Celebration and BBQ Cook-Off at Reno Kiwanis Park Noon to Dark

July 18, 2020, Tour de Paris

October 16-17, 2020, Reno’s Haunted Trail 7:00 pm-11:00 pm

December 12, 2020, Reno’s Christmas In The Park

Tricia Smith

City Secretary

City of Reno

160 Blackburn Street

Reno, TX 75462