Rosalynn Carter August 18, 1927 – November 19, 2023

Rosalynn Carter served as First Lady from 1977 to 1981 and advocated for health care, mental health, and the importance of familial caregivers long after leaving the White House. Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter for 77 years, died on Sunday at the age of 96 with her family by her side.

Carter had dementia, her family revealed in May of 2023. The Carter Center announced she passed away at her and her husband’s longtime home in Plains, Ga., the small town in which they both were born. Jimmy Carter, who turned 99 on Oct. 1, remains under home hospice care. He is the longest-lived president of the 45 men who have held office. 

She married Jimmy Carter on July 7, 1946. In 2019, they became the longest-married first couple in U.S. history after surpassing George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, who were married for 73 years.

