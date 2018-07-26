SAFE-T Crisis Program Goes On Campus

Aaron Parker first school to welcome curriculum

North Lamar Independent School District’s Powderly campus, Aaron Parker Elementary, will participate in a new “Owning Up” curriculum sponsored by the SAFE-T Crisis Center in Paris.

“Aaron Parker is our first school in the 2018-2019 school year to participate in the “Owning Up” curriculum that SAFE-T Crisis Center in Paris provides to the school systems,” said SAFE-T Case Manager/Prevention Educator Stephanie Rodgers. “And, the program is free of charge.”

Owning Up is an empowering curriculum on bullying for students in grades four through eight. It teaches students how to identify bullying and cyber-bullying, what they are, and what to do if someone is being bullied.

“It is an outstanding program that encourages kids to identify challenges in this ever changing world,” said Rodgers.

“We are looking forward to participating in the “Owning Up” curriculum done by SAFE-T in Paris,’ said Aaron Parker principal Kristin Hughes. “The curriculum teaches students about bullying, cruelty to others, and having a positive self imagine. The curriculum is about eight to nine lessons long and will be done once a week during the school day’s non-core classes.”

For more information or to learn about offering this program in a school, call the SAFE-T Crisis Center at 903-783-1313.

