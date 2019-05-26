Sales Tax Holiday

Sales Tax Holidays for Water-Efficient and ENERGY STAR® Products is This Weekend!

(AUSTIN) — Texas families and businesses can save on the purchase of some water- and energy-efficient products during the state’s Water-Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR® sales tax holidays. Both take place Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27.

The Texas Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save about $12.6 million in state and local sales taxes during the Memorial Day weekend sales tax holidays.

Details for Shoppers

While there’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, shoppers should know the following:

All ENERGY STAR-­labeled LED light bulbs are tax-free during the holiday. Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs with or without the ENERGY STAR label also qualify for the exemption.

Additional charges affect the final sales price – and taxability – of an eligible item. For example, an ENERGY STAR-labeled refrigerator with a sales price under $2,000 is typically available for the tax exemption. If added delivery and charges exceed $2,000, the item is no longer eligible, and tax is due on the entire purchase.

WaterSense-labeled products purchased during the tax-free holiday can be used at a home or business. These include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals, and landscape irrigation controls.

Water-conserving items, such as lawn and garden products, are only exempt when purchased for use in residential property.