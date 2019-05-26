Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive committee Meeting.
MAY 30, 2019
The Executive Committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas.
Item 1. Call to order.
Item 2. Invocation.
Item 3. Self-introductions.
Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee meeting held Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.
Review and Comment
Item 5. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewal by TCI Texarkana, Inc., to authorize the continued operation of a secondary aluminum processing facility located at 300 Alumax Drive, Texarkana, Bowie County, Texas. (See page 6; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)
Item 6. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to TCEQ by the City of Sulphur Springs for proposed Water Quality Permit Renewal to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater from the facility located at 360 Thomas Road in Hopkins County, Texas, ultimately to Sulphur/South Sulphur River. (See page 8; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)
Item 7. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to TCEQ by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department – Hopkins County, to authorize the continued operation of the domestic wastewater treatment facility located at 1690 FM 3505, Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas. (See page 10; to be presented
by staff member Paul Prange)
Regular Business
Item 8. Review and consider approval of a contract with Shah Software to provide transit scheduling software for TRAX rural transportation service. (See page 12; to be presented by staff member Bobby Williams)
Item 9. Review and consider approval of a funding request application to United Way of Lamar County by ATCOG for $25,000 for the Paris Metro bus system. (See page 24; to be presented by staff member Bobby Williams)
Item 10. Review and consider approval of the amendment of the ATCOG Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy & Procedures manual with revisions, as mandated by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). (See page 35; to be presented by staff member Bobby
Williams)
Item 11. Review and consider approval of appointment two Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) members to serve through December 31, 2019. (See page 78; to be presented by a staff member Patricia Haley)
Other Business
Item 12. Discussion of Annual Meeting plans. (For information only; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)
Item 13. Executive Director Report (For information only; see page 79; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)
• Program Updates/Stats
• Committee Meeting Minutes
• Red River Leadership Institute
Announcements
The next Board of Directors meeting will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., hosted by the Honorable Scott Lee, Judge, Franklin County, at the Franklin County Law Enforcement Center, 208 Hwy 37, Mt. Vernon, Texas.
Under the Texas Open Meeting Act, Government Code Chapter 551, one or more of the above items may be considered in an executive session closed to the public. It includes but not limited to consultation with attorney according to Texas Government Code Section 551.071 and Section 551.074 arising out of the attorney’s ethical duty to advise ATCOG concerning legal issues arising from an agenda item. Any decision held on such matter will be taken or conducted in open session following the conclusion of the executive session.
Persons with disabilities who plan to attend this meeting and who may need auxiliary aids or services are requested to contact Administration at 903-832-8636 two (2) work days before the meeting so that appropriate arrangements can be made.
All agendas are sent electronically and available at www.atcog.org. Should any Board Member need a copy printed and available at the meeting, please call 903/255.3555 or
email athurston@atcog.org.
MINUTES
ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING
APRIL 25, 2019
The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) met at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.
Item 1. L.D. Williamson, Judge, Red River County, called the meeting to order.
Item 2. Brady Fisher, Northeast Texas Resource Conservation & Development, gave the invocation.
Item 3. At this time, each attendee introduced themselves.
Item 4. The next order of business was to approve the minutes as submitted of the Executive Committee Meeting held Thursday, January 31, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.
Motion to approve was made by Ann Rushing, Mayor, City of Clarksville, and seconded by Scott Lee, Judge, Titus County. The minutes were approved.
Review and Comment
Item 5. Paul Prange, Environmental Resources Coordinator, presented for consideration an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewal by the TXI Operations, LP., to authorize the continued operation of an existing concrete batch plant and construction of a second permanent concrete batch plant in New Boston, Bowie County, Texas.
Motion to approve was made by James Carlow, Judge, Bowie County, and seconded by Brian Lee, Judge, Titus County, – approved.
Regular Business
Item 6. Amber Thurston, the Executive Assistant, presented for consideration approval of the appointment of one new member to the Area Agency on Aging Regional Advisory Council.
Motion to approve was made by Judge Scott Lee and seconded by Judge Brian Lee, – approved.
Item 7. Mary Beth Rudel, Deputy Director, presented for consideration approval of the ATCOG Information Security Policy & the Information Technology Acceptable Use Policy.
Motion to approve was made by Becky Wilbanks, Judge, Cass County, and seconded by Mayor Rushing – approved.
Item 8. Patricia Haley, Criminal Justice Coordinator, presented for consideration authorizing the Executive Director, as the ATCOG Authorized Official, to submit an application to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for a grant to provide Regional Law Enforcement Training in the Ark-Tex Region
for FY2020 and FY2021.
Motion to approve was made by Judge Scott Lee and seconded by Judge Brian Lee – approved.
Item 9. Ms. Haley presented for consideration review and approval of applications and priorities/recommendations established by the Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) concerning projects being submitted to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for funding consideration.
Motion to approve was made by Judge Brian Lee and seconded by Robert Newsom, Judge, Hopkins County – approved.
Item 10. Chris Brown, Executive Director, presented for consideration approval to establish a new depository
account with Guaranty Bank & Trust for Ark-Tex Urban Transit, Inc. (ATUT) use, and adding the President of the Board, Treasurer, Executive Director, and Deputy Director to the signatory cards.
Motion to approve was made by Judge Carlow and seconded by Mayor Rushing – approved.
Item 11. Mr. Brown presented for consideration amendment of the Bylaws to the Northeast Texas Rural Planning Organization (NETRPO).
Motion to approve was made by Bob Thorne, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Daingerfield, and seconded by Judge Carlow – approved.
Other Business
Item 12. Mr. Brown presented, for information only, the Executive Director Report.
a) Indirect Finance Reports
b) Committee Meeting Minutes
c) CSEC Newsletter Recognition
Announcements
Mr. Brown announced that the Red River Valley Association (RRVA) Regional Water Conference will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Holiday Inn Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center, 5200 Convention Plaza Dr. Updates on I-69 & I-49 will also be provided during this meeting. There were no further announcements, so the meeting was adjourned.
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS PRESENT
L.D. Williamson, Judge, Red River County
Brian Lee, Judge, Titus County
Scott Lee, Judge, Franklin County
Becky Wilbanks, Judge, Cass County
Brandon Bell, Judge, Lamar County
Doug Reeder, Judge, Morris County
Robert Newson, Judge, Hopkins County
Ann Rushing, Mayor, City of Clarksville
Emily Glass, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Sulphur Springs
Bob Thorne, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Daingerfield
Billy Trenado, Councilman, City of Paris
Brady Fisher, Northeast Texas Resource Conservation & Development
Scott Norton, TexAmericas Center
Stan Wyatt, Northeast Texas Municipal Water District
BOARD MEMBERS PRESENT
Frank Estes, Councilman, City of Avery
GUESTS PRESENT
Reece DeWoody, Office of Senator John Cornyn
Randy Reed, NETX Workforce Solutions
April Corbit, NETX Workforce Solutions
Kiann Richardson, NETX Workforce Solutions
Doyce Winchester, TDEM
Taylor Nye, Sulphur Springs News-Telegram
Susan Thorne, Guest
STAFF PRESENT
Chris Brown, Executive Director
Mary Beth Rudel, Deputy Director
Melinda Tickle, Director of Finance
Amber Thurston, Executive Assistant
Mae Lewis, Housing Manager
Claude Ramsey, IT Manager
Patricia Haley, Criminal Justice Coordinator
Leslie McBride, Human Resources Manager
Rea Washington, 911 Program Manager
Paul Prange, Environmental Resources Coordinator
L.D. Williamson, President
Ark-Tex Council of Governments
ATTEST:
