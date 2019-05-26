Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive committee Meeting.

MAY 30, 2019

The Executive Committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions.

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee meeting held Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Review and Comment

Item 5. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewal by TCI Texarkana, Inc., to authorize the continued operation of a secondary aluminum processing facility located at 300 Alumax Drive, Texarkana, Bowie County, Texas. (See page 6; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 6. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to TCEQ by the City of Sulphur Springs for proposed Water Quality Permit Renewal to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater from the facility located at 360 Thomas Road in Hopkins County, Texas, ultimately to Sulphur/South Sulphur River. (See page 8; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 7. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to TCEQ by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department – Hopkins County, to authorize the continued operation of the domestic wastewater treatment facility located at 1690 FM 3505, Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas. (See page 10; to be presented

by staff member Paul Prange)

Regular Business

Item 8. Review and consider approval of a contract with Shah Software to provide transit scheduling software for TRAX rural transportation service. (See page 12; to be presented by staff member Bobby Williams)

Item 9. Review and consider approval of a funding request application to United Way of Lamar County by ATCOG for $25,000 for the Paris Metro bus system. (See page 24; to be presented by staff member Bobby Williams)

Item 10. Review and consider approval of the amendment of the ATCOG Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy & Procedures manual with revisions, as mandated by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). (See page 35; to be presented by staff member Bobby

Williams)

Item 11. Review and consider approval of appointment two Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) members to serve through December 31, 2019. (See page 78; to be presented by a staff member Patricia Haley)

Other Business

Item 12. Discussion of Annual Meeting plans. (For information only; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 13. Executive Director Report (For information only; see page 79; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

• Program Updates/Stats

• Committee Meeting Minutes

• Red River Leadership Institute

Announcements

The next Board of Directors meeting will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., hosted by the Honorable Scott Lee, Judge, Franklin County, at the Franklin County Law Enforcement Center, 208 Hwy 37, Mt. Vernon, Texas.

Under the Texas Open Meeting Act, Government Code Chapter 551, one or more of the above items may be considered in an executive session closed to the public. It includes but not limited to consultation with attorney according to Texas Government Code Section 551.071 and Section 551.074 arising out of the attorney’s ethical duty to advise ATCOG concerning legal issues arising from an agenda item. Any decision held on such matter will be taken or conducted in open session following the conclusion of the executive session.

Persons with disabilities who plan to attend this meeting and who may need auxiliary aids or services are requested to contact Administration at 903-832-8636 two (2) work days before the meeting so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

All agendas are sent electronically and available at www.atcog.org. Should any Board Member need a copy printed and available at the meeting, please call 903/255.3555 or

email athurston@atcog.org.

MINUTES

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING

APRIL 25, 2019

The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) met at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Item 1. L.D. Williamson, Judge, Red River County, called the meeting to order.

Item 2. Brady Fisher, Northeast Texas Resource Conservation & Development, gave the invocation.

Item 3. At this time, each attendee introduced themselves.

Item 4. The next order of business was to approve the minutes as submitted of the Executive Committee Meeting held Thursday, January 31, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Motion to approve was made by Ann Rushing, Mayor, City of Clarksville, and seconded by Scott Lee, Judge, Titus County. The minutes were approved.

Review and Comment

Item 5. Paul Prange, Environmental Resources Coordinator, presented for consideration an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewal by the TXI Operations, LP., to authorize the continued operation of an existing concrete batch plant and construction of a second permanent concrete batch plant in New Boston, Bowie County, Texas.

Motion to approve was made by James Carlow, Judge, Bowie County, and seconded by Brian Lee, Judge, Titus County, – approved.

Regular Business

Item 6. Amber Thurston, the Executive Assistant, presented for consideration approval of the appointment of one new member to the Area Agency on Aging Regional Advisory Council.

Motion to approve was made by Judge Scott Lee and seconded by Judge Brian Lee, – approved.

Item 7. Mary Beth Rudel, Deputy Director, presented for consideration approval of the ATCOG Information Security Policy & the Information Technology Acceptable Use Policy.

Motion to approve was made by Becky Wilbanks, Judge, Cass County, and seconded by Mayor Rushing – approved.

Item 8. Patricia Haley, Criminal Justice Coordinator, presented for consideration authorizing the Executive Director, as the ATCOG Authorized Official, to submit an application to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for a grant to provide Regional Law Enforcement Training in the Ark-Tex Region

for FY2020 and FY2021.

Motion to approve was made by Judge Scott Lee and seconded by Judge Brian Lee – approved.

Item 9. Ms. Haley presented for consideration review and approval of applications and priorities/recommendations established by the Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) concerning projects being submitted to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for funding consideration.

3

Motion to approve was made by Judge Brian Lee and seconded by Robert Newsom, Judge, Hopkins County – approved.

Item 10. Chris Brown, Executive Director, presented for consideration approval to establish a new depository

account with Guaranty Bank & Trust for Ark-Tex Urban Transit, Inc. (ATUT) use, and adding the President of the Board, Treasurer, Executive Director, and Deputy Director to the signatory cards.

Motion to approve was made by Judge Carlow and seconded by Mayor Rushing – approved.

Item 11. Mr. Brown presented for consideration amendment of the Bylaws to the Northeast Texas Rural Planning Organization (NETRPO).

Motion to approve was made by Bob Thorne, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Daingerfield, and seconded by Judge Carlow – approved.

Other Business

Item 12. Mr. Brown presented, for information only, the Executive Director Report.

a) Indirect Finance Reports

b) Committee Meeting Minutes

c) CSEC Newsletter Recognition

Announcements

Mr. Brown announced that the Red River Valley Association (RRVA) Regional Water Conference will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Holiday Inn Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center, 5200 Convention Plaza Dr. Updates on I-69 & I-49 will also be provided during this meeting. There were no further announcements, so the meeting was adjourned.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS PRESENT

L.D. Williamson, Judge, Red River County

Brian Lee, Judge, Titus County

Scott Lee, Judge, Franklin County

Becky Wilbanks, Judge, Cass County

Brandon Bell, Judge, Lamar County

Doug Reeder, Judge, Morris County

Robert Newson, Judge, Hopkins County

Ann Rushing, Mayor, City of Clarksville

Emily Glass, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Sulphur Springs

Bob Thorne, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Daingerfield

Billy Trenado, Councilman, City of Paris

Brady Fisher, Northeast Texas Resource Conservation & Development

Scott Norton, TexAmericas Center

Stan Wyatt, Northeast Texas Municipal Water District

BOARD MEMBERS PRESENT

Frank Estes, Councilman, City of Avery

GUESTS PRESENT

Reece DeWoody, Office of Senator John Cornyn

Randy Reed, NETX Workforce Solutions

April Corbit, NETX Workforce Solutions

Kiann Richardson, NETX Workforce Solutions

Doyce Winchester, TDEM

4

Taylor Nye, Sulphur Springs News-Telegram

Susan Thorne, Guest

STAFF PRESENT

Chris Brown, Executive Director

Mary Beth Rudel, Deputy Director

Melinda Tickle, Director of Finance

Amber Thurston, Executive Assistant

Mae Lewis, Housing Manager

Claude Ramsey, IT Manager

Patricia Haley, Criminal Justice Coordinator

Leslie McBride, Human Resources Manager

Rea Washington, 911 Program Manager

Patricia Haley, Criminal Justice Coordinator

Paul Prange, Environmental Resources Coordinator

________________________________________

L.D. Williamson, President

Ark-Tex Council of Governments

ATTEST:

_________________________________