School Employees To Get Masks

6 hours ago

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified all vaccine providers on Wednesday that they should immediately include school and child care workers in vaccine administration. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defined the people eligible as “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs, including teachers, staff, and bus drivers and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

