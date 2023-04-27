Sci-Fi Dreams and Monster Scenes Opens At PJC Thursday, April 27

The comedy, “Sci-Fi Scenes and Monster Dreams,” the final production of Paris Junior College Department of Drama’s “Weird Science” season opens Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. Additional shows run Friday and Saturday, April 28-29 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

“This production has been so much fun, because it really depends on the imagination and energy of each actor to bring the stories to life,” said Robyn R. Huizinga, play director and PJC drama faculty. “It’s also been fun to spoof some of our favorite genres, television shows, books, and movies. I think the audience will easily be able to tell what existing material we’re satirizing.”

Comprised of eleven scenes, the comedy allows PJC students to portray a variety of roles, ranging from comical monsters to socially awkward robots, mad scientists to talking dogs, adventurous space explorers to courageous superheroes, and more.

PJC drama student Jordan White has three acting roles and is a first-time director of one of the scenes.

“Directing is fun but it’s a big adjustment,” White said. “I’ve blocked things before but not set up for an audience. This is a great line-up of shows; all of them are really funny.”

The scenes include spoofs of popular movies, television shows and books, as well as original stories. Actors get the opportunity to practice pantomime, comedic timing, accents, and physical characterization.

“I like being Narrator best,” said music major Isaac Vaughan of his role in “The Amoeba”. “I voice act outside of school and I like the crazy voice I get to do on it. This is a giant comedy and it will be a fun night – absolutely hilarious.”

PJC drama student Aria Scroggins said her favorite character is Kaye Nyne, owner of a pet shop in “You Don’t Say.” Though she was able to direct last year, as director of “Bunk Mates,” she’s enjoying it more now.

“Last year I was asking, ‘what should I do,” Scroggins said. “This year it’s about putting in my own ideas.”

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior adults and kids under 18/school age kids. Seating is extremely limited, and reservations may be made by emailing pjcdrama@parisjc.edu

Cast and Crew by Scene

How Time Flies: Kaiya Gilbreath – Traveler 1, Kaleb Speakman – Traveler 2, Isaac Vaughan – Traveler 3, Nate Sipe – Georgy-Boy, Jordan White – Captain Blimey, Director Will Walker and Assistant Director Bodee Robinson.

Bunk Mates: Sipe: Jess, Sara Pacific – Monster, Director Aria Scroggins and Mentor Walker.

You Don’t Say: Scroggins – Kaye Nyne, Grant Powell – Pete, Sarah J’Nelle Curtis, Ollivia Stiles – Roosevelt, Pacifici – Nelson, Director Huizinga.

An Unexpected Visitor: Powell – Duke Flyswatter, Stiles – No-Duh, Director White and Mentor Huizinga.

Ready, Set, Duel: Sipe – Fumbledor, White – Larry, Powell – Sandgolf, Pacifici – Rolo, Amanda Blouin – Referee, Director Walker.

The Amoeba: Vaughan – Narrator, Hannah Huie – Bobby, Kaiya Gilbreath – Suzy, B. Robinson – Officer Smith, Blouin – Officer Jones, Jonathan Robinson – Dr. Herman, Director Sipe, Mentor Walker.

There’s No Place Like Home: Stiles – Beta-3, Powell – Dr. Robbins, Gilbreath – Lila Robbins, Blouin – Mrs. Robbins, Huie – Buddy Robbins, Director Curtis and Mentor Walker.

What Kind of Ghoul Am I?: J. Robinson – Mr. Ghoul, Stiles – Mrs. Ghoul, Director Walker and Assistant Director Blouin.

Super-Duper Heroes: Blouin – Umbrella Girl, Curtis – Ladder Man, Stiles – Duct Tape Woman, Vaughan – Snack Boy, Director Huizinga and Assistant Director Curtis.

That Old Silk Hat: Sipe – Narrator, Gilbreath – Karen, Huie – Sandra, J. Robinson – Carl, White – Sammy, B. Robinson – Chilly, Director Huizinga and Assistant Director Pacifici.

The Ghost Explorers: McCarty – Mack, Sipe – Ronny, Pacifici – Terri, Curtis – Casper, Scroggins – Mother, Director Huizinga and Assistant Director Huie.

Additional Crew: Production Director is Robyn R. Huizinga. In addition to the cast, students in the Theater Practicum II and IV classes comprised the crew.