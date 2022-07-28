Sentencing Scheduled Monday for Collin County Man Convicted in January 6 Capitol Riot

On Monday a federal judge will sentence Guy Reffitt of Wylie for his conviction in the US Capitol riot. Under federal guidelines, Reffitt could be sentenced to anywhere from nine years in prison to 11 years. Prosecutors want to go above the maximum, asking for a 15-year prison term. The defense wants a sentence significantly lower than the 9 year minimum,.asking the judge to sentence Reffitt to no more than 2-years in prison.