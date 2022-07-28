cypress basin hospice
Sentencing Scheduled Monday for Collin County Man Convicted in January 6 Capitol Riot

An image via the Justice Department of Guy Wesley Reffitt during the Jan. 6. attack on the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors opened the first criminal trial stemming from the Capitol attack on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, saying that Reffitt was at the forefront of the pro-Trump crowd that stormed into the building as lawmakers were certifying the results of the 2020 election. (via Justice Department via The New York Times)

On Monday a federal judge will sentence Guy Reffitt of Wylie for his conviction in the US  Capitol riot. Under federal guidelines, Reffitt could be sentenced to anywhere from nine years in prison to 11 years. Prosecutors want to go above the maximum, asking for a 15-year prison term. The defense wants a sentence significantly lower than the 9 year minimum,.asking the judge to sentence Reffitt to no more than 2-years in prison.

