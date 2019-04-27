Shooting In Hugo

William Devaughn Smith, Jr.

Friday afternoon, the Police Department was made aware of law enforcement involved shooting that took place in Hugo, Oklahoma, and that a suspect and other injured persons including a child were being transported to a hospital here in Paris. That information was erroneous as only one individual with a gunshot wound was transported to Paris. We learned unofficially that the child was airlifted from Hugo. We do not know where the child was transported.

An individual, William Devaughn Smith, Jr., was treated and released from the hospital for the gunshot wound. The Police Department was made aware of an Oklahoma filed felony aggravated robbery warrant on Smith. Smith was arrested on that charge and transported to the Police Department and later taken to the county jail to await extradition proceedings.

We have no information regarding the shooting in Oklahoma.

Chief Hundley