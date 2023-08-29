Shootout Kills Girl Not Involved

Ge'Keyvun Minneweather

Texarkana Police are searching for a 17-year-old allegedly involved in a shootout with a juvenile that led to a girl not being involved in the fight getting shot. It occurred Sunday evening at 6:00 at W 16th and Peach in Texarkana. Reportedly, Ge’Keyvun Minneweather, 17, showed up to fight over an incident a week before. They both produced handguns and started firing at each other. The girl received non-life-threatening injuries to her arm. Police arrested one and issued a deadly weapon warrant for Minneweather.