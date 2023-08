This summer has been the hottest, with autumn 26 days away. Using Mt Pleasant’s records, we have had 39 days of 100 or above. There were four days in June, nine in July, and August recorded 26 days with the highest temperature of 109. The last rainfall was .63″ on July 17, and we are starting the sixth week without rain.

Lake levels as of Sunday, August 27-

Bob Sandlin -.93

Bonham -1.21

Cooper -.77

Fork -1.70

Pat Mayse -.33

Ray Hubbard -2.88

Tawakoni -1.02