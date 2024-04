Law enforcement agencies have arrested six people, including two from Wood County, for allegedly forging a total of $44,161 worth of checks. They stole the checks from Smith County businesses between March 31, 2023, and April 2. Officials charge 48-year-old Dale Forbus Reynolds and 36-year-old Jessica Carmon Henderson of Mineola with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The other suspects were all from Tyler.