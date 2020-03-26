" /> Some Things Are Not Flushable – EastTexasRadio.com
Some Things Are Not Flushable

5 hours ago

FLUSHABLE WIPES ARE NOT TRULY FLUSHABLE

Due to unnecessary hoard-buying and the temporary shortage of toilet paper, there has been an increase in the sale of flushable wipes and other alternative paper products. These “flushable” wipes and alternative paper products are not flushable and pose a severe risk to the City’s sanitary sewer system. They can create massive clogs that are time-consuming and costly for the City to repair. The cit is asking that you flush only toilet paper. Items that are not flushable are flushable wipes, trash and debris, napkins, paper towels, cotton swabs, diapers, wipes of any kind, hair, and hygiene products.

