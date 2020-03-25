" /> USDA Implements Measures For Residents – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner

USDA Implements Measures For Residents

55 mins ago

STAKEHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT: USDA Implements Immediate Measures to Help Rural Residents, Businesses and Communities Affected by COVID-19

TEMPLE, TX March 25, 2020 – USDA Rural Development has taken several immediate actions to help rural residents, businesses, and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Rural Development will keep our customers, partners, and stakeholders continuously updated as more actions develop to serve rural America better.

Read the full announcement to learn more about the opportunities USDA Rural Development is implementing to provide immediate relief to our customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     