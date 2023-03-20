Hess Lawn Mower Header
State Senate Approves Changes In Fentanyl

Texas State Capitol

The Texas Senate has unanimously passed a bill that would change the way they consider charges in fentanyl overdose cases. They now classify overdoses as death by poison. In addition, delivering less than one gram of fentanyl would be penalized as a third-degree felony, and if someone dies, they will upgrade the case to a second-degree one.

