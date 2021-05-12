State Troopers Investigating Fatal Hunt County Hit and run

State Troopers are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred at about 9:42 Monday night in the 5500 block of Hwy 224 in Hunt County. Fifty-nine-year-old Cynthia Smith of Greenville was reportedly walking across the highway when she was struck by an eastbound dark colored Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver failed to stop. Witnesses say the vehicle had damage to the front left headlight. Troopers are asking anyone, including automotive body shop owners or employees that have information on the crash or was in the area at the time, to call the DPS or any law enforcement agency.