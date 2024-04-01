Hess Lawn Mower Header
Successful Lamar County Junior Livestock Show

 

Buyers at the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show paid nearly $400,000 for the top livestock projects at this year’s show. Final totals still need to be made available. The top steer, showed by Evan Adams brought in $8,000. The grand champion goat exhibited by Laken Dawson brought in $5,000. The grand champion hog shown by Kase Hatanville went for $4,000. Ally Stapleton got $3,500 for the grand champion lamb and Cora Sullivan’s rabbit brought in $3,500. The grand champion pen of broilers, shown by Claire Boutwell, brought in $2,400.

