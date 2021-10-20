Suggestions On Avoiding Winter Electric Blackouts

Consultants are giving some advice to the Public Utility Commission (PUC) about preventing rolling blackouts in the future. Suzanne Burton of the “Texas Advanced Energy Business Alliance” says the state should take a few different steps on both the supply and demand sides. For example, she says improving energy efficiency in homes and businesses while requiring power plants to be more “weatherized” would cost 39 percent less than adding new power plants. PUC will lay out its plan to ERCOT Thursday and hopes to finalize the program by the end of the year.