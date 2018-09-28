Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda 10.02.18

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OCTOBER 2, 2018 7:00 P.M.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues.

Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

Discussion/action on approval of Plat Case PL#180901 requested by Jeff Orwosky to plat a 10.125-acre parcel on Wildcat Way to be known as Jeff-Sue Orwosky Addition.

Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2735, a rezoning request by Jeff Orwosky to rezone approximately 10.125 acres of vacant property located on the north side of Wildcat Way and west of Vaughn Drive, identified as 848 Wildcat Way, being further described as Lot 1 of Block 232 of the Jeff-Sue Orwosky Addition from Heavy Commercial (HC) to Light Commercial (LC).

Discussion/action on a motion to solicit sealed bids on 50-acres of real property on County Road 4738 (ABS: 501, TR: 7, SUR: IRWIN WM A), (GEOID 65.0501.000.007.00), and to set the minimum bid at $150,000.

Discussion/action on a contract between the City of Sulphur Springs and MHS Planning & Design, LLC, for a Comprehensive Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.

Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for the annual supply of flex-base, aggregate, bedding and rock.

Discussion only regarding mobile food units.

Visitors and public forum.