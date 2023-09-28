Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda October 3, 2023

An Executive Session will be held at 6:00 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney, §551.072, discussions about value or transfer of real property; and §551.087, discussions regarding Economic Development.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The following items will be discussed:

Reconvene. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

Teacher’s Day Proclamation

Discussion/action on Consent Agenda. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/action on public hearing and second and final Reading of Ordinance No. 2842 (ZC No. 230801) on a rezone request by Trina Yoho for 511 Wildcat Way consisting of approximately 1.04 acres located on the south side of Wildcat Way and east of the Arbala Road intersection identified as Property ID R27940 from SF-6 to Light Commercial. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2844 establishing a reinvestment zone for Signature Solar and EG4. Discussion/action on first Reading of Ordinance No. 2845 and act upon a request to amend the Future Land Use Plan from Commercial/Residential to Industrial for property located at 2113/2119 Main St being further described as

1

Lot PT 1, All 2, Block 122, PropertyID Number R5699, containing approximately 10 acres.