Texas Auto Show Unveils 2024 Vehicle Lineup at the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS – September 27, 2023 – Buckle up for the 2023 Texas Auto Show! Today’s Media Day press conference lineup included big announcements from top manufacturers. Since 1913, the auto show has been an important part of the State Fair of Texas, and the Fair is proud to continually provide an engaging environment where manufacturers can interact with consumers through displays and experiences.

Whether you’re a diehard car fanatic or you just enjoy browsing the newest models, this event is the ultimate destination for all things auto. Highlights from each manufacturer featured at today’s press conference can be found below.

The New 2024 Ford F-150, a Built Ford Tough Truck that is Smart and Powerful to Conquer Life’s Challenges

Available starting early 2024, the truck is designed to enhance the ability to tackle challenges with purposeful features and tech. It has Built Ford Tough® capability to handle tough pursuits. And it has a tough new design, including the new available Pro Access Tailgate for even more access and utility. With increased production of PowerBoost Hybrid for 2024, trims from XL through Platinum Plus, and off-road ready models like Tremor®, Raptor® and Raptor R, there’s an F-150 for almost every use case. Whether consumers use the F-150® truck for work or recreation, every feature is engineered for a specific goal — to help you make easy work out of the hardest jobs. With intelligent functionality already built-in, everything from hauling to home renovation to tailgating just got better.

Earlier this year, Kia unveiled the all-electric 2024 EV9 SUV. Building on Kia’s reputation of delivering vehicles with segment-above excellence, the EV9 brings the three-row SUV into the EV era with available features that matter most: generous interior volume and cargo space, towing capability, leading vehicle dynamics, rich interior appointments, and fast charging capability. Its dual-display cockpit features full digital instrumentation and multiple camera feeds, alternatives to traditional leather trim including partially recycled materials. The dual-motor EV9 GT-Line offers 379 hp and 516 lb.-ft. of torque, targets 0-to-60 mph acceleration in 5 seconds. Available torque-vectoring dual-motor AWD, 7.8 inches of ground clearance, up to 81.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind first row, up to 5000 lb. of towing capacity. The 2024 Kia EV9 enables ultrafast recharging on high-speed DC chargers, designed to go from a 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes.

Toyota is making the global debut of the 2024 Tundra 1794 Limited Edition. Assembled by Texans in San Antonio, it will be a limited-run grade, with an exclusive dash stamping designating it one of 1,500. Unique from all other Tundras, it features a custom high-end, full-leather interior that was a collaboration with the Saddle Back Leather Company in Ft. Worth. The all-new 2024 Tacoma will make its Texas debut at the State Fair. It will feature two all-new powertrains – including a i-FORCE MAX hybrid – and the all-new Trailhunter grade that is a factory-developed overlander. Toyota is debuting two new additions to its Nightshade grade with the Corolla Cross and Highlander Hybrid.