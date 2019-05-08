Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Monthly Report

CROSSTOWN TRAIL – The Capital Construction Division constructed a retaining wall at Coleman Park. Otherwise, the project is on hold until Connally is done or nearly done.

SPRING CLEANUP – The annual spring cleanup was a successful event. In total, Sanitation Solutions hauled off 1,970 cubic yards of debris. We also accumulated a significant pile of brush and tree limbs to be burned later. We counted 643 vehicles bringing

debris to the cleanup.

COLEMAN PIER – The Pier at Coleman Park has finally been rebuilt. JH3 Construction built the pier at a cost of $26,342. We purchased the Cypress lumber at a cost of $9,494.60. Insurance paid $7,500 as a result of our claim for fire damage. Our net cost was $28,336.60.

SUNSET STREET – Cement stabilization did not occur in April as planned. I am hopeful it will happen this month, and then the concrete work will begin.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Rainy weather is beginning to take its toll on the wastewater plant reconstruction project. We had planned to have the new aeration basins operational in June. It will likely be July before they are completed. Once all of this is completed our aeration capacity will be greatly enhanced. This is the heart of our wastewater treatment process.

CONNALLY STREET – Water main installation is under way. Atmos is also replacing their gas main at this time.

CLAIMS – We had one workers compensation claim in April. A police officer twisted his knee during a traffic stop. He has not returned to work, and no estimated return to work date has been determined.

We had one small liability claim for a plumbing bill. TML denied the claim.

We submitted a claim for hail damage. TML has identified several roofs at Coleman Park that need to be replaced.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: