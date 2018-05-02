Sulphur Springs City Manager Report To Council

By Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell

SUNSET STREET – We have begun designing the Sunset Street improvements. The project will include new water mains, new sewer mains and a new concrete street from Connally to Houston. The $275,000 CDBG grant is matched with $132,000 of city funding. We will submit construction drawings in June and begin work in the fall.

CANTEX FORCE MAIN – In April, staff began preparing the sealed bid packet for pipe and fittings for this project. This will be the final capital improvement project in the 2013-2017 C.I.P. It will replace 2,400 linear feet of aging sewer force main and 2,900 feet of gravity main. Currently the main passes through the middle of the hospital complex. This would be a nightmare if the main ever ruptures. The proposed route would go around the hospital complex rather than through it. One-third of the city’s sewage passes through this line.

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN – I will propose the 2018-2022 Capital Improvement Plan at the June city council meeting.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – The work at the wastewater treatment plant is on schedule. The three primary clarifier basins have been constructed, and the effluent troughs are now finished as well. Other concrete structures adjacent to the clarifiers are finished. Now all of the pumps and associated pipe works and wiring need to be constructed. I expect to bring the clarifiers online in July, weather permitting.

CROSSTOWN TRAIL – We have begun receiving reimbursements on this project from TxDOT. This grant-funded project will connect Buford Park to Coleman Park as well as the high school/civic center complex with a concrete path. It will also replace the sidewalk on the north side of Connally Street.

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers compensation claims or liability claims in April. We did, however, submit a claim to TML for damage to two police cars. Two vehicles collided causing $5,966 in total damages.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures since April concluded only yesterday.

H.O.M.E PROGRAM – We have three H.O.M.E projects ongoing. The H.O.M.E program replaces old dilapidated homes owned by low-income persons with new homes.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: