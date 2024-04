The Annual Sulphur Springs City-Wide Clean-Up will be held Monday through Friday, April 22–27, at the city collection site about a fourth of a mile east of Flowserve. The clean-up is for Sulphur Springs residents only. Those bringing articles to discard must bring proof of city residency. Commercial interests are not allowed. Tires, hazardous waste, anything with refrigerant, and wet paint will not be accepted. Residents must bring their items to the clean-up site.