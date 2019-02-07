cypress basin hospice
Sulphur Springs HS Signings For Student-Athletes

5 hours ago

 

Several  Sulphur Springs High School student-athletes will continue their sports careers at the next level. Signing National Letters of Intent were Autumn Tanton and Lexi Whisenhunt, both for Volleyball and attending Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Da’Corian Young – Trinity Valley Community College (Football), Jose’ Rodriguez – Louisiana College (Football), Keaston Willis – University of Incarnate Word (Basketball) and Sadia Porter, (Track) UT-Arlington, and Carter Lewis – University of Texas at Tyler (Golf).

