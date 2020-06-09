" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

4 hours ago

 

BOARD BRIEFS

Regular Meeting/Budget Work Session 6/08/20

 A regular meeting/budget work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, June 08, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.

Rowena Johnson was recognized by the school board and administration for her 50 years of service to Sulphur Springs ISD.  Johnson was presented with a framed Resolution and a bouquet of flowers by President Robert Cody, a photo by Asst. Superintendent Kristin Monk, and a retirement plaque by Supt. Michael Lamb.

Robbin Vaughn was recognized for her service as Board President for the past two years.  She was presented with a plaque by Supt. Lamb.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Rusty Harden reported that the 45-day contract release date for resignation notifications this year will be Monday, July 6, 2020.

Kristin Monk reported on summer activities throughout the District.

Josh Williams, Jeffrey Denton, and Gerald Grafton reported on UIL competition for the

2019-2020 school year.

The Board was given the following Head Start items for informational purposes only:

Head Start Director’s Report for May

Head Start Financial Report for May

Program Performance Summary Report

Supplement COVID-19 One-Time New or Revised Application

 

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Innovative CTE Courses – Entrepreneurship II, Principles of Science & Wellness, Kinesiology I, Medical Assistant, Practicum in Nursing

Purchase of mobile and handheld radios from Crossroad Communications.

Purchase of iPads for K-3rd grades.

Credit by exam testing dates for 2020-2021.

Region 08 ESC Contracts for 2020-2021.

 

BUDGET WORK SESSION

 

Sherry McGraw presented board members with the first draft summary of the 2020-2021 budget.  Another work session will be held at the regular July 13 meeting.

 

PERSONNEL

Summer Contract- due to mid-term hire date

Sofia Sosa                                Grade 2                                                             Travis Primary

Ashley Hall                                English                                                             High School

Carlos Ramirez                          Spanish                                                            High School

Retirement

Rusty Harden                            Asst. Superintendent                                         Administration

Resignations

Jacie Reger                               English Teacher                                                 Middle School

Amanda Clark                            Science Teacher                                                High School

New Personnel

Rocio Diaz                                Kindergarten ELAR Teacher                                Barbara Bush

Cassity Egan                             SpEd Aide                                                        Barbara Bush

Miranda Jones                           SpEd Teacher                                                   Barbara Bush

Guadalupe Mejia                        Grade 3 ELAR Teacher                                       Barbara Bush

Natalie White                             Grade 5 ELAR/Social Studies Teacher                  SS Elementary

Rhonda Caldwell                        English Teacher                                                 High School

Personnel Changes      New position/campus               Former position/campus

Sara Price                     PE Teacher/SS Elementary         PE Teacher & Coach/Middle School

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     