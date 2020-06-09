Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

BOARD BRIEFS

Regular Meeting/Budget Work Session 6/08/20

A regular meeting/budget work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, June 08, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.

Rowena Johnson was recognized by the school board and administration for her 50 years of service to Sulphur Springs ISD. Johnson was presented with a framed Resolution and a bouquet of flowers by President Robert Cody, a photo by Asst. Superintendent Kristin Monk, and a retirement plaque by Supt. Michael Lamb.

Robbin Vaughn was recognized for her service as Board President for the past two years. She was presented with a plaque by Supt. Lamb.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Rusty Harden reported that the 45-day contract release date for resignation notifications this year will be Monday, July 6, 2020.

Kristin Monk reported on summer activities throughout the District.

Josh Williams, Jeffrey Denton, and Gerald Grafton reported on UIL competition for the

2019-2020 school year.

The Board was given the following Head Start items for informational purposes only:

Head Start Director’s Report for May

Head Start Financial Report for May

Program Performance Summary Report

Supplement COVID-19 One-Time New or Revised Application

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Innovative CTE Courses – Entrepreneurship II, Principles of Science & Wellness, Kinesiology I, Medical Assistant, Practicum in Nursing

Purchase of mobile and handheld radios from Crossroad Communications.

Purchase of iPads for K-3rd grades.

Credit by exam testing dates for 2020-2021.

Region 08 ESC Contracts for 2020-2021.

BUDGET WORK SESSION

Sherry McGraw presented board members with the first draft summary of the 2020-2021 budget. Another work session will be held at the regular July 13 meeting.

PERSONNEL

Summer Contract- due to mid-term hire date

Sofia Sosa Grade 2 Travis Primary

Ashley Hall English High School

Carlos Ramirez Spanish High School

Retirement

Rusty Harden Asst. Superintendent Administration

Resignations

Jacie Reger English Teacher Middle School

Amanda Clark Science Teacher High School

New Personnel

Rocio Diaz Kindergarten ELAR Teacher Barbara Bush

Cassity Egan SpEd Aide Barbara Bush

Miranda Jones SpEd Teacher Barbara Bush

Guadalupe Mejia Grade 3 ELAR Teacher Barbara Bush

Natalie White Grade 5 ELAR/Social Studies Teacher SS Elementary

Rhonda Caldwell English Teacher High School

Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus

Sara Price PE Teacher/SS Elementary PE Teacher & Coach/Middle School