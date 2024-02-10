Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Agenda For February 12, 2024

February 12, 2024 at 6:00 PM – Regular Meeting
I. CALL TO ORDER:
I.A. Invocation and Pledges to the Flags
I.B. Establish a Quorum
II. RECOGNITION
II.A. Sulphur Springs High School Band
II.B. Career and Technical Education Month
II.C. UIL Congressional Debate
II.D. Cross Country State Qualifier
II.E. Sulphur Springs High School Cheerleaders
III. PUBLIC FORUM
III.A. Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL)
IV. REPORTS
IV.A. Maintenace updates [Dan Froneberger]
IV.B. Curriculum updates [Amanda Fenton]
IV.C. Campus updates [Jeremy Lopez & Justin Cowart]
IV.D. Superintendent Report [Dr. Deana Steeber]
IV.E. Headstart Items are given to the Board for information purposes.
Director’s Report, Financial Report, and Policy Council Minutes for December 14, 2023 & January 18, 2024
IV.F. Required Racial Profiling Report [Pat Leber]
V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
V.A. Monday, January 22, 2024, Board Meeting Minutes
V.B. Tax Credits and Supplements for January 2024
V.C. Delinquent Tax Collections for January 2024
V.D. Financial Statements and Bills Payable for January 2024
VI. ACTION ITEMS
VI.A. Consider approval to purchase two serving lines at SSHS [Veronica Arnold]
VI.B. Consider an order calling a special bond election on May 4, 2024
VI.C. Consider an order calling a school board election for May 4, 2024 [Sandra Gibby]
VI.D. Consider approval of Resolution related to SB 763 {Dr. Deana Steeber]
VI.E. Consider Approval of Policy Update 122 [Justin Cowart]
VI.F. Consider approval of the 2024-2025 Instructional Calendar [Dr. Deana Steeber]
VI.G. Consider Approval of Staff Development Minutes Waiver [Dr. Deana Steeber]
VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074)
VII.A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.
VII.B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.
VII.C. Consultation with attorney regarding election legal matters. (Texas Government Code 551.071)
VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.
IX. ADJOURNMENT