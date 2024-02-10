Hawaii Shakes From Quake

The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck the Big Island of Hawaii, with some shaking reported about 200 miles away in Honolulu. The quake, about 10:00 a.m. local time, was centered 11 miles south of Naalehu, Hawaii, at a depth of six miles. No tsunami warning was expected, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Some shaking could be felt in Honolulu on the island of Oahu, according to the USGS Did You Feel It? page. Several aftershocks followed in the same area. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.