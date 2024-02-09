Three Suspects Now Charged With Murder In Connection With Fentanyl Death

From A Press Release from Hopkins County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Tanner Crump

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects; Marques Hood, 23, of Commerce, TX , Bryson Lacy, 21, of Sulphur Springs, TX and Xavier Hill, 23, of Sulphur Springs, TX in connection with the death of 21 year old Brayden Wooten of Sulphur Springs, TX.

On December 23, 2023 the victim, Brayden Wooten, 21 YOA, was found deceased at his residence. The cause of death was ruled a Fentanyl overdose by the American Forensics Medical Examiner located in Mesquite, TX. During the course of the investigation, the pills taken by Mr. Wooten were delivered by two suspects.

The two suspects who were arrested on December 28, 2023 in connection to Mr. Wooten’s death were Bryson Lacy, 21 YOA, and Xavier Hill, 23 YOA. Lacy was charged with Tampering with evidence due to him admitting to deleting text messages in connection to Wooten’s death. Hill and Lacy were both charged with the Murder of Mr. Wooten due to their involvement with the death of Mr. Wooten as a result of the fentanyl pills.

In a joint effort to arrest the supplier of the deadly laced Fentanyl pills into custody, the Hopkins County and Sulphur Springs PD Swat Team executed a search warrant in the home of Marques Hood, of Commerce. Commerce Police Department, Texas DPS Troopers, and Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division agents assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

During the search of Mr. Hood’s residence, approximately 1200 fentanyl laced pills were discovered, which has a street value of $12,000. In addition to the deadly pills, two guns were found in the home, namely, an AK-47 style rifle, and a Glock pistol.

He was transported to the Hunt County jail and booked in on the charges of manufacture and delivery of narcotics, and the murder of Mr. Wooten out of Hopkins County.