Sulphur Springs ISD Child Nutrition Meal Payments and Charge Policy 2021-2022

The United States Department of Agriculture requires all school districts operating Child Nutrition Programs to implement and enforce a payment and charge policy.

Charge Policy – All Campuses Pre-K through High School

Reimbursable breakfast and lunch meals are free for the school year 2021-2022. Any extra purchases of a la carte menu items and snacks cannot be charged. Students must have money on hand or in their account to purchase extra items. Money may be added daily, weekly, or monthly in the cafeteria during the serving times with cash or check. Please do not combine meal payments with other school purchases. If meal payment is made by check, the entire amount will be deposited into the student’s meal account.

Lunch Money Now – Student Meal Accounts

Please set up your child’s online lunch account through Lunch Money Now to access the

following features:

• Make secure payments online anytime, anywhere

• View your student’s account balance and purchases

• Receive low balance e-mail or text messages

Sign up at: https://www.lunchmoneynow.com/lmnsul/splash.php (update annually)