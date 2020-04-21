Sulphur Springs ISD Head Start/Pre-K Registration

Head Start/Pre-K…The Sky’s the Limit!

SSISD 2020-21

Head Start & Pre-K Registration

Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center

600 Calvert Street

Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482

903.885.4516 (Phone); 903.439.1181 (Fax)

Douglass ECLC will be accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year. If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age on or Before September 1, 2020, you may complete the registration process to determine if your child will qualify for the program.

How to Register:

1. Provide required and applicable documents listed below.

2. Because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as it relates to social distancing, the registration process has been amended. Please expect delays in the program’s response.

3. Once you have collected all of the documents listed below, please contact Rita Taylor, ERSEA Specialist, at DECLCdocs@ssisd.net. If you do not have an email address,

please call the school at 903.885.4516 and leave your name and the best contact number. Parents/Guardians will receive a response to schedule an interview via telephone.

4. After the interview process, applications can be emailed or mailed. Completed applications can be dropped off at Douglass, Mon – Fri, between 7:30 – 11:00 am.

5. Parents/Guardians will be notified via letter, if their child has been accepted or put on a waitlist. If accepted, the district’s Skyward, online application must also be completed. Head Start provides the following services: Certified teachers/assistants, two nutritional meals and a snack per day, full-day educational services, outdoor playground facilities, limited transportation services, social services, parent involvement activities, speech/hearing/vision evaluations, health/dental screenings and accepts children with mild, moderate or severe disabilities as determined by individual needs.

DOCUMENTS NEEDED IN ORDER TO REGISTER YOUR CHILD:

Parent ID/Driver’s License

Household Income — (2019 Tax Returns, 2019 W-2 Forms)

If above documents are not available, a notarized letter from employer, including yearly

salary, must be on official letterhead.

TANF, SSI, SSA, Child Support/Alimony, Military Documents (LES/FSSA)

Proof of Residency (Recent Electric/Water/Gas Bill) – You must reside in Sulphur Springs

Child’s Official Birth Certificate

Child’s Social Security Card

Child’s Up-to-date Immunization Record

Current Medicaid, Private Insurance or CHIP Card

Food Stamp Card

WIC Card

Foster Care 2085 Form

IEP – Individualized Education Plan

Dr.’s Notes Concerning Allergy/Health Needs

Custodial or Court Orders