Sulphur Springs Lions Lighted Christmas Parade

The 17th Annual Sulphur Springs Lions Club Lighted Christmas Parade will be on Friday, December 1, at 7:00 pm. The parade begins at Buford Park and will head east on Connally Street to the square. Then, the Christmas Parade heads north on Church Street, west on Houston, before ending at Gerald Prim Stadium. Also happening on this night are the Christmas Tree lighting and the Christmas market. They are urging parade participants to add new and unwrapped toys to their decorations; that would be a Blue Santa donation.