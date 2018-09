Sulphur Springs Police was dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 900-block of Rockdale Road and was told by the alleged victim that she had been hit in the head with the bottom of a pistol. Officers determined that 60-year-old Stephen Roy Wyatt was the alleged aggressor and he was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000.