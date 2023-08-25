Tipps Lead To Franklin County Arrest

Billy Joe Truss

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving information about children at risk of serious harm from adults involved in child exploitation, including online activities. Deputies were able to determine a possible location of the suspect in Franklin County. Hopkins County investigators went to the site, and officials said they were able to identify the suspect as Billy Joe Truss. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office charged Truss with Aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual performance of a child under 14 years of age, possession of child porn with the intent to promote and distribute, and continued sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.