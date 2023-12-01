Sulphur Springs Man Gets Seven Years

Judge Eddie Northcutt sentenced Gerald Lee Adams, 61, of Sulphur Springs, to seven years in prison in connection with a vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of four people in December 2022. Reportedly, Adams was traveling northbound on State Highway 19 when he failed to control his speed and struck the rear of two stationary vehicles waiting to make a left turn onto County Road 4764. Upon collision, one of the vehicles moved into the southbound lane of SH 19, colliding with two vehicles traveling south. All of the passengers in that vehicle died on the scene. A total of nine people were injured and transported to a hospital in Sulphur Springs. The report indicated that Adams was “inattentive” due to personal issues.