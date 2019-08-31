Morrell banner
Sulphur Springs Mother, Son Killed In Fannin County Crash

4 hours ago

 

A Sulphur Springs mother and her 2 year old son are dead after a crash on Hwy 11 in Fannin County at about midnight Friday night. State Troopers say 20-year-old Keagan Cannaday of Celina was eastbound when his truck collided with a westbound truck pulling a trailer driven by 39-year-old Arnulfo Alvarez of Sulphur Springs. His wife 25-year-old Juana Alverez, who was seven months pregnant and his 2-year-old son Lucas Alverez were pronounced dead at the scene. Arnulfo and his 3 year old son were seriously injured. Cannady was also hospitalized.  The investigation is continuing.

