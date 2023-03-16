Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sunny Springs Nursing Home Donates To Lights of Life

 

Front Row: Dr Tom Selvaggi, Stephanie Stephens, Gala Co-Chair Whitney Vaughan, Amanda Yarbrough, Helen Rayborn, and Kyle Bennett Back Row: Gala Co-Chair Logan Vaughan, Becky Vargas, Welda White, Linda Mobley, Debbie Chaney, Tina Fenimore, Karri Butts, Brittany Covington, and Becky Cady

 

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation appreciates all their partners in bringing state-of-the-art health care offerings to our local community.  Thank you to Sunny Springs Nursing & Rehab for their $7,500 Bowties and Bandanas sponsorship gift to the 17th Annual Lights of Life Gala.

