Texas A&M -Commerce is in the process of discontinuing the Mass Media and Journalism program. Since there are only 52 majors in the program, the program is set to end after the last student graduates in spring of 2024. The Mass Media and Journalism program is not accepting any new students. There will, however, be lower-level courses still available after the official closure of the program. The remaining courses will have in-person classes as well as online.