TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Athletics Has Four Teams Designated as NAIA Scholar Teams

TEXARKANA, Texas – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that four of Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s six Eagle athletic teams are designated as NAIA Scholar Teams for the 2018-2019 academic year. The NAIA honored A&M-Texarkana’s softball, women’s soccer, women’s tennis, and men’s tennis teams for their academic achievement during the previous year.

To be considered an NAIA Scholar Team, the team GPA for all eligible varsity student-athletes must be higher than a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. “We are very proud of the accomplishments these student-athletes have made both in the classroom and on the playing field. It takes a great deal of effort to excel in both areas,” said TAMUT Athletic Director Michael Galvan. “This recognition is also the culmination of a great deal of assistance from TAMUT’s amazing faculty, our Athletics Academic Advisor Amber Galvan, and the entire academic support staff. We greatly appreciate their efforts to hold our student-athletes accountable and guide them towards academic success.”

A&M-Texarkana posted an overall athletic department GPA of 3.10 for the 2018-2019 academic year, good enough for second place in the Red River Athletic Conference behind only Wiley College’s 3.14. The Red River Athletic Conference is made up of 11 colleges and universities, and the NAIA has 250 schools and 65,000 student-athletes.