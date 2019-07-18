Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 18)

Jadrian Shay Sanders

Paris Police arrested Jadrian Shay Sanders, 21, of Paris, Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 in the 600-block of SE 31st on a traffic violation warrant. Once at the Police Department, a detective interviewed Sanders about a burglary of a residence that occurred in the 3100-block of Mahaffey Ln. on July 9, 2019. Sanders admitted that he had entered the garage of that residence and had stolen several firearms. Sanders also admitted to entering two vehicles on that property and stealing items. A search warrant of the house recovered all of the stolen guns and other property. Sanders was arrested on this case and charged with burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Humberto Ortiz Balderas

Wednesday night at 9:05, Humberto Ortiz Balderas, 59, of Paris, was arrested at his residence on two felony warrants. One for the aggravated sexual assault of a child and the other for sexual assault of a child. Balderas is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested six people on Wednesday (Jul 17).