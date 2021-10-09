TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Joins Other Texas A&M University

System Universities in Celebrating World Teachers’ Day

TEXARKANA, Texas — Blue lights once again shined bright on Texas A&M University System campuses across the state Tuesday to recognize World Teachers’ Day. The 11 universities in the A&M System, the RELLIS Campus in Bryan, and the Texas A&M University Health Science Center (Texas A&M Health) illuminated a total of 30 iconic buildings and landmarks.

“The Texas A&M University System is proud to graduate more fully-certified teachers than any public university system in Texas. But, most importantly, recognizes educator preparation as one of the most significant contributions we can make to our great state,” said Elaine Mendoza of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents.

UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, conceived World Teachers’ Day in 1994. The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements and draw attention to the voices of teachers who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.

Because the Texas A&M University System prepares graduates, they are highly sought-after. Chancellor John Sharp says. “Our graduates are sought after by school districts all across Texas because they know our students are getting the tools they need to be ready on Day One in the classroom,” Chancellor Sharp said. “We prepare teachers to be able to make the world a better place, one child at a time.”

“We are proud of the work done by educators across Texas, throughout the country, and around the world,” said Texas A&M University President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “What a profound impact professional educators have on the future! We are especially proud of our A&M-Texarkana graduates who teach and hold administrative positions throughout Texas and beyond.”

The buildings and landmarks illuminated in blue for World Teachers’ Day included:

· The Performing Arts Center, the three fountains in Garvin Lake, Talbot Hall, and Memorial Stadium at Texas A&M University-Commerce;

· The Jack K. Williams Administration Building, the Harrington Education Center, Albritton Bell Tower, and the dome of the Academic Building at Texas A&M University;

· Trailblazer Tower, the Vergara Planetarium and the front of Killam Library at Texas A&M International University;

· College Hall and the Leaders of the Pack statue at Texas A&M University-Kingsville;

· The Building for Academic and Student Services at Texas A&M University-Texarkana;

· The Momentum Wave at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi;

· The tower of Founders Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas;

· The Clock Tower in the Central Quad area at the Texas A&M Galveston campus;

· The Original Texans sculpture and the Haywood Spirit Tower on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall, and The Eternal Flame monument in Victory Circle at West Texas A&M University;

· The Smokestack at Tarleton State University;

· The Wilhelmina R.F. Delco Building and John B. Coleman Library at Prairie View A&M University;

· The Torre de Esperanza, the fountain at the intersection of University and Jaguar Way and the Central Academic Building at Texas A&M University-San Antonio;

· The top floor of the Texas A&M Health Dental Clinic and Education Building in Dallas;

· The Health Professionals Education Building and Medical Research & Education Building at Texas A&M Health in Bryan;

· The Texas A&M Health Discovery Tower and EnMed Building in Houston;

· And the entrance to The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/tamusystem on Facebook or Twitter to see them all lit up in blue.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest higher education systems in the nation, with a budget of $6.3 billion. The Texas A&M System is a statewide network of 11 universities; a comprehensive health science center; eight state agencies, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management; and the RELLIS Campus. The Texas A&M System educates more than 151,000 students and makes more than 22 million additional educational contacts each year. Systemwide, research and development expenditures exceeded $1 billion and helped drive the state’s economy.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging, and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.