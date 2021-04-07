MPISD – Sports

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Anglers advance to Regionals

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team finished the regular season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Tawakoni on March 27. The top three teams from each school advance to the Regional tournament.

First, for the Tigers, Cody Slone and Clayton Miller’s team placed 28th out of 93 teams with two fish weighing 8.22 lbs. Zane Phillips and Tyler Welborn’s team finished just behind in 31st place with three fish weighing 7.84 lbs, and the team of MaKayla Houchin and Mya Clark came in 41st with two fish weighing 4.72 lbs.

They named Phillips and Welborn the Anglers of the Year for MPHS, finishing the regular season ranked 21st out of 94 boats and will advance to the Regional tournament. Going to Regionals are the teams of Houchin and Clark (34th) and Slone and Miller’s team (35th). The Northeast Regional tournament will take place Saturday, April 17, on Lake O’ the Pines. The top 40% of teams will advance to the State tournament in May.