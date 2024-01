A felony suspect was captured after Texarkana police followed his footprints in the snow. Blake Farley who was wanted on warrants for family violence. Shortly after Farley was captured, his vehicle was found with a young boy inside. He told officers he had been told to wait in the car while Farley went inside to buy a battery. The boy was turned over to his mother. Farley is in the Bi-State Jail under $165,000 bond on multiple felony charges.